The logo for San Diego Gas & Electric, or SDG&E, which provides natural gas service to San Diego County.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Gas & Electric is encouraging customers to take advantage of a new statewide program offering rebates for energy efficient products and appliances.

Customers can receive anywhere from $20 to $500 back for having efficient water heaters, room air conditioners, smart thermostats and more, SDG&E explained in a press release.

Through the Golden State Rebates program, eligible customers can receive instant discounts when purchasing energy efficient products and appliances at a variety of online and brick-and-mortar retail outlets.

“Beyond the immediate savings from the rebates, energy-efficient products can help customers save in the long run on their gas and electric bills by reducing their energy consumption,” said SDG&E Director of Customer Programs Hollie Bierman. “By replacing older models of appliances with ultra-efficient ones, families can potentially save hundreds of dollars per year, while also reducing their carbon footprint.”

SDG&E said customers can sign up and verify their eligibility online. Once approved, customers will receive coupons through email for selected products.

The Golden State Rebates program is set to run through December 2024 and, according to SDG&E, will help make purchasing energy efficient products more convenient and affordable.