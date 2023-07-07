SAN DIEGO — Construction on the first of eight microgrids aimed at strengthening energy independence across San Diego was launched by city officials on Friday.

Microgrids, which are localized, self-sufficient energy systems, will be placed at eight sites throughout the city in the coming weeks, generating power for facilities like police stations, community centers and fire stations.

The $5 million project is part of San Diego’s Climate Action Plan, a massive energy infrastructure undertaking spearheaded by Mayor Todd Gloria that aims to achieve net-zero emissions in the city by 2035.

When the project is complete, officials say it will become one of the largest microgrid deployments in California, increasing the city’s renewable energy generation portfolio by one megawatt.

“Too often climate action is framed as sacrifice — that we will need to give things up to have a healthy, livable planet,” San Diego City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera said during a press conference Friday. “This project proves that it is not always the case.”

Officials say the eight microgrids will reduce long-term operating costs at the facilities, saving approximately $6 million in taxpayer dollars over 25 years while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The new installments, which are equipped with AI-powered energy management, will also allow electricity to remain stable for several days during power emergencies, such as wildfires or heatwaves.

In addition to keeping the lights on, this stability will allow the site to function as a supply-distribution location for residents, allowing them to recharge medical devices, store refrigerated medication and stay connected during emergencies among other things.

Sites were chosen based on their ability to support this climate resiliency infrastructure, according to the director of the City of San Diego’s Sustainability Department, Alyssa Muto.

“The microgrids will help the city to save money and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by sending that energy to where it is needed most and where it is most cost-effective,” Muto said.

Four of the eight microgrids will be placed in historically under-resourced neighborhoods –communities that officials say are often disproportionately impacted by climate disasters.

The first of the microgrids was launched on Friday at the Southcrest Recreation Center. The other sites were microgrids will be installed are:

Dolores Magdaleno Memorial Recreation Centre in Logan Heights

Cesar Chavez Recreation Centre/Larsen Field in San Ysidro

Fire Station #19 in Mountain View

Fire Station #29 in San Ysidro

Police Station – Northeastern Division in Rancho Penasquitos

Police Station – Mid-City in City Heights

Police Station – South Eastern Division in Skyline

According to officials, the two community centers with the new microgrids will be designated as emergency shelter locations after their installation.

Funding for the project comes through a public-private partnership between the City of San Diego, Gridscape — one of the largest manufacturers of solar microgrids in the state — and Shell Energy Americas. The city also received a $1 million grant from the California Energy Commission to put towards the project.

During Friday’s press conference, Vipul Gore, President and CEO of Gridscape, said that he hopes the San Diego project could be a stepping stone to increase localized power generation with microgrids across the state.

“Innovations like this and the experience we have gained from this project will allow us and others to deploy hundreds of thousands of these microgrids in California and help transition to clean energy and more reliable and stable energy infrastructure,” Gore said.

“Our state continues to face the impacts of climate change and its effects, including electricity outages and state wildfires,” said Ronnie Raxter, supervisor of Energy Research and Development with the California Energy Commission. “Now more than ever, we must keep track to meet our 100% zero-carbon electricity goal by 2045 and to meet this goal we must deploy clean, affordable and equitable energy systems.”