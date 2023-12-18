SAN DIEGO — San Diego will soon have its first-ever community garden located within a city park.

On Sunday, Mayor Todd Gloria and other local leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Linda Vista Community Garden, slated to open in the spring.

The garden, located in Linda Vista Park, will have a greenhouse, fruit trees and pollinator plants, and will be open to local residents to use.

Bayside Community Center, which previously housed the garden on its property, will manage the new community garden. The center had been searching for a new home for the garden since 2017.

“The groundbreaking of the Linda Vista Park Community Garden is a historic moment for the City of San Diego,” Mayor Todd Gloria said. “Thanks to the San Diego Parks Foundation, its donors and volunteer carpenters for helping us build the first-ever community garden on City property, moving us toward a greener, more sustainable future that not only enhances the beauty of our surroundings, but also fosters a sense of togetherness for our residents.”

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Linda Vista Garden was held on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. (City of San Diego)

San Diego Parks Foundation and Bayside Community Center raised almost $500,000 to create the garden.

“The Linda Vista Community Garden will transform an underutilized portion of Linda Vista Park into a thriving and beautiful community garden that benefits park visitors and the surrounding community,” said San Diego City Councilmember Raul Campillo. “Neighbors will be able to garden and recreate with their community, grow fresh and nutritious produce, and enjoy an enhanced public park space.”