SAN DIEGO — The Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians is getting help from the federal government to upgrade its waste and recycling infrastructure.

The tribe says a grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will allow Rincon to teach proper recycling and composting throughout the reservation and grow its materials management infrastructure.

The agency’s regional director will visit the Valley Center reservation on Tuesday to announce the grant.

“We are excited to upgrade our solid waste and recycling infrastructure program on our tribal reservation,” Tribe Chairman Bo Mazzetti is quoted as saying in a news release. “Our goal is to keep our tribal lands clean and green for our future generations while educating our people on the importance of recycling and the many environmental and economic benefits that can be achieved. Together we can create positive change.”

The grant is part of the EPA’s largest recycling investment in three decades.