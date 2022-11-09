BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prop 30, the clean air tax, has failed, according to the Associated Press.

With 41 percent of results reported, the proposition failed with 59 percent of voters saying no and 41 percent of voters saying yes.

Prop 30 would have increase personal income taxes for those making over $2 million per year to fund various zero-emission vehicle initiatives. The Legislative Analyst’s Office estimated that Prop 30‘s would have raised between $3.5 billion and $5 billion annually. The additional tax would have taken effect on Jan. 1, 2023 and sunset by Jan. 2043.