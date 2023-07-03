A hand with a bucket of strawberries at the Carlsbad Strawberry Company farm near Interstate 5. (Courtesy of Robyn Ukegawa)

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Summer is fruit season and nothing epitomizes that more than the sweet taste of a strawberry in the California sunshine.

Whether it’s by picking up a basket from a local farmers market or a local produce stand, San Diego has plenty of ways to enjoy the strawberry season, including picking them from the vines yourself.

There are nearly a dozen farms across the county that offer this fun and interactive activity for the family to enjoy. However, one farm has been supplying strawberries to San Diegans for over four decades: the Carlsbad Strawberry Company.

Situated right off the Interstate 5 on Canon Road, the Carlsbad Strawberry Company is the oldest and probably most recognizable field for the ruby red fruit in the region.

Robyn Ukegawa’s family has been tending to the land for over three-generations. Ukegawa’s grandfather – a second-generation farmer – first started farming there in 1952, moving down to the area after he and his family was released from an internment camp in Orange County.

“It was just kind of where we ended up,” Ukegawa said. When they first started out, they grew tomatoes in addition to strawberries, selling them to local grocery stores and vendors.

Robyn Ukegawa with her father and grandfather at the Carlsbad Strawberry Company. (Courtesy of Robyn Ukegawa)

Workers from the Carlsbad Strawberry Company in the earliest days of the farm. (Courtesy of Robyn Ukegawa)

Robyn Ukegawa with her father holding up strawberries they grew at the Carlsbad Strawberry Company. (Courtesy of Robyn Ukegawa)

But, as the years went on, labor and water costs became difficult for the mom-and-pop farm to compete with commercial growers. By 2000, Ukegawa’s family decided to shift the business to agrotourism, starting the strawberry U-Pick as an interactive way to teach people about farming and where food comes from.

Family, however, remains at the core of the Carlsbad Strawberry Company. For Ukegawa, staying in the business wasn’t something that she thought twice about.

“I’ve always known that I wanted to stay with the family,” she said. “I grew up on the farm. I learned how to drive the tractor. When I was really young, I was helping pack strawberries (and) tomatoes.”

In fact, most of the people working for the Carlsbad Strawberry Company have similarly been doing so for generations, something that Ukegawa said is reflected in their customer service.

“It’s generations of not only our family, but the families that have worked with us too,” Ukegawa said. “Our head grower, his whole family has been with us since my grandpa first started the business … His kids now are managing and are helping to manage the field.”

“You don’t really see that nowadays,” Ukegawa continued, “a lot of multi-generational businesses, let alone farms in the area, so it’s very special to us. Kind of keeping up the family legacy.”

Strawberry picking is available by the bucket on the farm, with each container able to hold about two pounds of berries. The type of strawberries they grow are called “Albion,” a plumper variety known for its sweetness.

The farm is also a gorgeous site for pictures, with views of the Agua Hedionda Lagoon in the background.

“Just fill up your bucket with strawberries and even sample a few,” Ukegawa said. “It’s a fun activity for anyone to enjoy, especially during the summer to spring months when it’s nice outside here.”

The normal strawberry-picking season at Carlsbad Strawberry Company runs from February to July, depending on the weather. Given the heavy winter storms earlier this year and moderate temperatures, Ukegawa said they’ll likely continue the U-Pick to the end of July.

In addition to the U-Pick, the Strawberry Company offers a petting zoo, sunflower maze, tractor ride and other fun family-friendly activities on-site.

The Carlsbad Strawberry Company is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily during the season, with the last U-Pick admission at 5:30 p.m. Field admission without a strawberry bucket is $5 per person, while admission with the bucket is $12. Kids under five are admitted for free.

The company also has three stands that sell baskets of strawberries throughout North County: one outside the farm on Cannon Road, another in Del Mar and a third near the Flower Fields. More information about where to pick-up fresh strawberries can be found here.

Strawberry stands are open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or until they’re sold out. All berries at the stands are freshly picked that day, Ukegawa said.