SAN DIEGO — Got unwanted electronics sitting around the home? Pechanga Arena is holding a free electronic waste collection event this Wednesday in honor of America Recycles Day.

The event, which aims to keep e-waste from local landfills, will take place from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot 3500 Sports Arena Boulevard, Pechanga Arena officials said in a press release Monday.

Participants can avoid paying landfill fees and adding to landfill levels by dropping off any items with a plug or battery at the drive-through distribution, according to officials. However, some items like refrigerators, will come with a nominal fee.

“We are proud to host such a meaningful event that both helps protect the environment

and supports those that served our country,” said Steve Eckerson, General Manager at

ASM Global/Pechanga Arena.

Secure paper shredding will also be available for $5 per “banker’s box” while secure destruction

of hard drives can be purchased for $10 per drive.

The City of San Diego hit its highest-ever percentage of waste that was diverted from local landfills through recycling and composting last year, according to new data from CalRecycle. In 2022, San Diego achieved a 71% rate for recycling and composting waste that would have otherwise gone into landfills or trash incinerators in the area, marking a milestone that brings the city closer to meeting its goal of cutting waste by 90% in 2035.

FOX 5’s Danielle Dawson contributed to this story.