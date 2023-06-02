OCEANSIDE, Calif. — For those still working on their spring cleaning, a “Dump Day” event is taking place in North County next week.

The City of Oceanside has encouraged residents to participate in this upcoming cleanup opportunity to keep the community tidy.

Held in collaboration with the coastal city’s Neighborhood Services, Code Enforcement and the Green Oceanside Team, the annual event provides the following:

— Recycling services for e-waste, including household appliances, printers, TVs, computers, and other items cords or batteries.

— Multiple landfill dumpsters will be available for furniture, mattresses, barbeques, home goods and other items beyond reuse or repair.

According to Oceanside’s webpage explaining the “Dump Day” affair, the cleanup opportunity is a “first come, first served event” and will shut down when maximum capacity is reached.

The spring “Dump Day” cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, June 10, from 9 a.m. until noon at two locations: the Crown Heights Resource Center at 1210 Division St. and Joe Balderrama Park at 709 San Diego St.

The City of Oceanside says no household hazardous waste or tires will be accepted at this event. For those looking to properly dispose these kinds of items, a household hazardous waste drop off appointment can be scheduled with Waste Management at (760) 439-2824.

Event organizers say they are also in need of volunteers to assist with cleanup efforts on the same day as this event as well as other dates.

Those who participate can expect to pick up gloves, bags and other cleanup supplies before joining a group to walk through neighborhoods, parks and surrounding areas to help remove litter, the city explained.