SAN DIEGO — Installation of a new “pure water” pipeline has officially began at Miramar Reservoir, the City of San Diego announced Thursday.

The project, as explained by city officials, is part of a program that will provide half of the city’s drinking water by year 2035.

Called the Pure Water Program, this initiative uses “proven water purification technology to “clean recycled water to produce safe, high-quality drinking water.”

According to the city, the program offers a cost-effective investment for San Diego’s water needs and will provide a reliable, sustainable water supply.

How does it work? Purified water will be conveyed from the North City Pure Water Facility, located off Eastgate Mall, through 8 miles of pipeline to the Miramar Reservoir.

To explain further, completion of this pipeline includes assembly on shore before the pipe is loaded onto barges and permanently installed underwater.

Over 1,100 feet of tunneling to reach the reservoir was completed earlier this year, the city explained. With work now underway, this will be the final segment of the pipeline project.

A “pure water” pipeline is being installed at Miramar Reservoir (City of San Diego)

“The subaqueous pipeline at Miramar Reservoir is a key construction project of the Pure Water Program to help provide for our future water needs,” said Juan Guerreiro, director of the city’s Public Utilities Department. “We recently surpassed 40% completion of Phase 1 projects and we appreciate everyone’s patience during construction.”

For those wanting to access picnic and barbecue areas, as well as paths and shore fishing, the city said they will remain open for use during the installment process.

“For safety reasons, in-water recreational activities at Miramar Reservoir have been suspended during the pipeline project, and boats, canoes, kayaks and float tubes are currently not allowed,” the city noted.

There are currently 12 “pure water” projects under construction in the San Diego.