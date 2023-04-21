SAN DIEGO — Father Joe’s Villages, a local organization that provides help to San Diego’s homeless, is launching a new online thrift store to help fund programs for those in need.

The virtual store is set to go live on Monday, April 24 and will be selling gently used clothing, jewelry, household goods, accessories, electronics and other items that have been donated by supporters.

According to Father Joe’s Villages, all of the revenue going towards funding the organization’s homeless support programs and services.

The organization says this online approach offers a sustainable way to raise funds for essential resources, because buying secondhand clothing and other items helps to reduce waste.

Online shoppers can contribute to the conservation of resources all while supporting individuals and families that are experiencing homelessness in San Diego.

“With over 8,000 individuals experiencing homelessness on any given night in San Diego, our compassionate and varied solutions are more necessary than ever,” said Deacon Jim Vargas, President and CEO of Father Joe’s Villages. “Clothing donations help to power our online and retail stores, and now our supporters have the opportunity to help us raise funds for services from wherever they are, while helping to reduce the carbon footprint.”

The online thrift store will feature promotions for shoppers during the first four weeks of its launch, said Father Joe’s Villages. Here’s a look at those promotions.

— April 24-30: 25% off entire ourchase

— May 1-7: 25% off all clothing

— May 8-14: 25% off all home goods

— May 15-21: 25% off all accessories

Father Joe’s Villages said funding for these programs helps to ensure that homeless individuals “can rediscover hope” and work towards building their future.