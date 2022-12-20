EL CAJON, Calif. – On January 1, 2023, the City of El Cajon will unveil a new cleanup program intended to divert trash from the streets, city officials said Monday.

Residents, business complexes and multi-family residential areas, who want to clean up their neighborhoods can sign up for this free program, El Cajon Public Information Officer David Richards said in a news release

Richards said the City of El Cajon and EDCO Disposal will provide green bins, dumpsters, trash bags and even free trees. This is all to encourage residents to take advantage of available waste disposal services and improve their curb appeal.

All neighborhood cleanup events are resident-led and managed. People who wish to volunteer must sign a release-of-liability waiver, while anyone under the age of 18 needs a waiver signed by a guardian, according to Richards.

Anyone who wants to sign-up to host a neighborhood cleanup event, click here.

Applications must be submitted at least three weeks before the event.