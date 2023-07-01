EL CAJON, Calif. — A retired grandmother in East County built an award-winning water-wise landscape with some help from the kids in her neighborhood.

Lois Scott, who once worked as a registered nurse, decided to address years of high-water usage, a lack of rain and “rabbit-yard invaders” by converting her once green front lawn into a water-wise landscape she now calls “Nana’s Garden.”

Instead of rose bushes and grass, Lois turned to native California plants like succulents which require less water to maintain. With help from her best friend and young neighbors, Lois gradually made the transition.

This all started in 2020 when Lois applied for and received a $4,161 rebate from the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California’s Landscape Transformation Program to remove 1,387 square feet of turf.

After that, the retired grandmother applied for the San Diego County Water Authority’s WaterSmart Landscape Makeover Program the following year, which offers free classes on upgrading your yard.

“I fell in love with all the different plants I was learning about in the class. With all the colors and textures, I couldn’t just limit my garden to a few plants,” said Lois. “I call my garden ‘Nana’s Garden,’ full of lots of variation just like my grandchildren. The fun part now is to sit back and enjoy the gentle breeze while watching the honeybees, butterflies, and hummingbirds have their feast in my garden.”

During the upgrade, Lois also had her irrigation system converted from sprinklers to drip, capping 17 of 19 sprinkler heads while leaving two for drip irrigation. There’s also a rain-barrel that helps to water many of her plants.

These changes, according to the Otay Water District, has cut her water use by approximately 41%. This accomplishment and step towards a more sustainable San Diego was recognized, leading her to win Otay’s WaterSmart Landscape Contest.

Lois Scott poses in front of her garden in El Cajon. (Photo: Otay Water District)

“Nana’s Garden is an inspiration to all on the benefits of installing water-wise yards that conserve our water resources,” said Otay Board President Mark Robak, who represents District 5, where Nana’s Garden is located. “The district makes it a priority to provide resources for residential and commercial customers who are considering ways to make water-use efficiency a way of life.”

Lois will be honored at the July 5 board meeting, where she will receive a certificate of recognition, a gift certificate to a local nursery of her choice, a yard sign, among other prizes.