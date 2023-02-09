SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego is encouraging residents to “show love for clean water and clean beaches” this month.

The Think Blue San Diego initiative, an engagement program of the city’s Stormwater Department, will be hosting a series of events throughout February that includes community cleanups and live educational webinars.

The city said these efforts, which are in collaboration with the nonprofit I Love A Clean San Diego, are meant to help create a more sustainable San Diego.

“To keep our city clean and beautiful, we’re asking San Diegans to show their love for our town by attending a cleanup or webinar this month,” said Bethany Bezak, Interim Director of the city’s Stormwater Department. “These opportunities to ‘Think Blue’ and make a difference will help preserve and protect our amazing local environment.”

Here’s a look at the event schedule. Click the links to each event to register online.

Coffee Date Cleanup — Saturday, Feb. 11 at 9 a.m.

This event takes place the weekend before Valentine’s Day in Barrio Logan. Before the cleanup, volunteers will learn about the watershed and how to properly recycle. Coffee and hot chocolate will be provided by Café Moto. The city said the cleanup is meant to help divert litter and debris from the Chollas watershed and prevent it from reaching the ocean.

The meet-up location is at Memorial Dog Park, which is located at 2975 Ocean View Blvd.

Say No to Single-Use Plastic Webinar — Thursday, Feb. 16 at 5 p.m.

This free hour-long online session will educate residents on how to eliminate single-use plastic waste through zero waste swaps. The city said attendees will learn how to properly recycle or dispose of plastic waste. Residents will also learn what happens to plastic after it’s thrown into a bin or dumpster and why it’s important to reduce plastic usage.

Can’t attend the webinar? The city said San Diegans can register to receive a recording of the event to watch at their leisure.

Sunset Sweep: Manzanita Canyon Cleanup — Thursday, Feb. 23 at 3 p.m.

Volunteers for this event will partner up with San Diego Canyonlands during a two-hour cleanup to remove litter and debris from the Manzanita Canyon near City Heights. The city said these efforts will help keep trash from flowing through the watershed into local waterways and the ocean.

The meet-up location is at the Manzanita Gathering Place, which is located at Manzanita Pl.

Organic Recycling Webinar — Saturday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m.

This free hour-long online session focuses on San Diego’s new curbside organics waste recycling program. The city said attendees will learn how to reduce food waste through meal planning and how to properly dispose of food waste through the new program. Residents will also be informed of the importance of diverting organic waste from landfills.

This webinar will not have a recording option for those who can’t make it.

“There are many great opportunities throughout February for San Diegans to get involved and show their love for our waterways and ocean,” said Ann Marie Sack, Director of Community Engagement at I Love A Clean San Diego. “Residents can volunteer for a cleanup and learn how they can do their part to live more sustainably by attending a free educational webinar.”

To show your love for clean water and clean beaches in San Diego this month, register for one of these events to help create a more sustainable city.