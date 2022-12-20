SAN DIEGO — Once Christmas has passed, you may be left with the question, “What do I do with my tree?”

For City of San Diego residents, that answer is the annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program, which features 17 different drop-off locations around the city.

The program runs from Dec. 26 through Jan. 23 and is only open to city residents, according to the city Environmental Services Department.

Residents can drop off their trees during daylight hours at one of the 17 locations listed below. The city says they will not accept artificial trees, ornaments, lights, tree stands, plastic bags, trash, netting, tinsel or other decorations.

Christmas tree drop-off locations:

Carmel Valley: Carmel Valley Recreation Center, 3777 Townsgate Drive, lower parking lot;

Encanto: Cielo Drive at Woodman Street;

Golden Hill: Golden Hill Recreation Center, 2600 Golf Course Drive;

Logan Heights: Memorial Recreation Center, 2902 Mercy Ave.;

Miramar: Miramar Landfill and Greenery Recycling, Convoy Street, north of State Route 52;

Mission Bay: SeaWorld Drive at Pacific Highway;

Mountain View: The north side of Ocean View Boulevard at 40th Street;

Oak Park: Chollas Lake, 6350 College Grove Drive in the Gloria’s Mesa parking lot;

Ocean Beach: Robb Field Recreation Center, 2525 Bacon St.;

Otay Mesa/Nestor: Montgomery Waller Community Park, lower parking lot;

Pacific Beach: Kate Sessions Memorial Park at Mount Soledad Road;

Rancho Bernardo: Rancho Bernardo Recreation Center, 18448 West Bernardo Drive;

Rancho Peñasquitos: Canyonside Recreation Center, 12350 Black Mountain Road;

SDSU: Parking Lot 17 off Alvarado Road;

Scripps Ranch: Scripps Ranch Recreation Center, 11454 Blue Cypress Drive;

Tierrasanta: Tierrasanta Community Park, 11220 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. in the pool parking lot; and

University City: Standley Community Park Parking Lot, 3585 Governor Drive.

Those looking for other drop-off locations around San Diego County can check the Waste Free SD website.

Curbside collection is also available for Christmas trees, according to the city. Those using their own container should place them on the curb on their regular greenery recycling day and should cut trees over four feet in length in half. Customers using the large, green 96-gallon automated containers should cut their trees to fit for their collection day.