CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Another “Dump Day” event will be taking place this week in San Diego County.

On Saturday, Nov. 18, from 8 a.m. to noon, San Diegans can bring non-hazardous, unwanted items to the free “Caltrans District 11 Dump Day” event. It will be held in the Chula Vista Maintenance Yard at 570 C Street in Chula Vista.

Multiple dumpsters will be on site for household waste and approved debris. Four mattresses and four tires separated from the rims will be accepted per household.

Items that will not be accepted include hazardous waste (batteries, paint, oils, flammables, etc.), construction debris (concrete, dirt, asphalt, asbestos), compressed gas, aerosols, treated wood waste, refrigerators and freezers.

Also on Saturday, “I Love a Clean San Diego with Clean CA” – Vista La Mesa Cleanup — will take place at Vista La Mesa Park in La Mesa from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Visit cleancalifornia.dot.ca.gov or more information on Clean California.

The “Dump Day” events are part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Clean California initiative. Caltrans has held more than 30 similar events in San Diego and Imperial counties since launching Clean California last July.