SAN DIEGO –- Caltrans is hosting a one-stop shop event to dump some unwanted items and donate food for families in need, according to a Caltrans press release.

The event is called “Holiday Dump & Donate” and it will take place Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, or until capacity is reached at the site. It will be located at 7179 Opportunity Road, also known as the Caltrans Kearny Mesa Maintenance Yard, said the agency.

Everybody is invited to the free dump day event. People cannot dump the items below:

Batteries

Paint

Oil

Flammables

Concrete

Dirt

Asphalt

Asbestos

Compressed gas

Aerosols

Treated wood waste

Refrigerators

Freezers

Prohibited items are subject to change, for more info on that click here. Caltrans said four mattresses and four tires separated from the rims will be accepted per household.

While you dump any unwanted items, people are also encouraged to donate food at the event.

All the food will go to the San Diego Food Bank’s Holiday Food Drive and they need canned items like meat, soup, vegetables and fruit.

Dry or canned beans, cereals, rice, peanut butter, powdered milk, pasta and infant formula are also needed, according to Caltrans.

Glass containers and homemade items will not be accepted.