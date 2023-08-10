SAN DIEGO — It’s full steam ahead for the nation’s first electric tugboat coming soon to San Diego.

The zero-emissions tugboat, named “eWolf,” is designed to decarbonize and reduce emissions in America’s Finest City, Crowley announced in a press release.

On Wednesday, the energy solutions company and the Port of San Diego gathered to break ground on a new tugboat charging station that aims to reduce peak loads on the community energy grid, officials said.

The charging station, which operates on off-peak hours from the community’s energy grid, is equipped with two containerized energy storage systems and a solar power array to support renewable use, according to the company. It also accommodates other electric equipment and vehicle operations.

“Each energy container will house battery modules with storage capacity of almost 1.5 MWh, for a total capacity of 2,990 kW. The station will be equipped with battery monitoring system, HVAC and firefighting and detection technology,” the press release read.

Rafael Castellanos, the Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners Chairman, says they are “proud to work with Crowley and are grateful they chose San Diego Bay as home of the first all-electric tugboat in the United States.”

“Their commitment to sustainability in the maritime industry directly aligns with our own efforts and goals to reduce emissions and improve public health in our communities while also supporting efficient and modern maritime operations,” Castellanos said.

The launch date of the charging station has yet to be announced.