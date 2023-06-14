An old mattress is seen dumped on a street.

SAN DIEGO — There’s no better time to finish up your spring cleaning than now. Another free dump day event is being held in Santee this weekend.

On Saturday, San Diegans looking to dispose of non-hazardous, unwanted items free of charge can head on over to the Caltrans Santee Maintenance Yard, which is located at 8502 Railroad Ave.

Caltrans says staff will be on-site to accept approved waste and debris from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., or until capacity is reached at the site.

San Diegans are asked not to bring hazardous waste like batteries, paint, oils or flammables. Other undesired items include e-waste like televisions, computers, microwaves, stereo equipment and electronics, or construction debris like concrete, dirt, asphalt and asbestos.

According to Caltrans, four mattresses and four tires separated from the rims will be accepted per household. More information on rules and prohibited items for this dump day event can be found here.

Officials have also encouraged motorists to ensure they properly secure and tarp all cargo loads ahead of traveling. Loads that are not tied down, enclosed, or secured by tarps or other means, may not be accepted, said Caltrans.

This local happening is part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s Clean California initiative, a cleanup effort led by Caltrans to keep the Golden State’s roads and waterways litter free while also promoting beautification efforts for public spaces.

“One of Clean California’s goals is to create a cultural shift of shared responsibility and community pride, educating the public on how to manage and decrease our trash, and keep our roads and communities clean,” said Caltrans District 11 Director Gustavo Dallarda. “These events provide people the opportunity to dispose of items properly and free of charge, potentially preventing illegal dumping along highways, roads, and waterways.”

Head on over to Santee this weekend to dump your unwanted items responsibly.