SAN DIEGO — Clean California Dump Day is back in parts of San Diego County this week.

On Saturday, San Diegans looking to dispose of non-hazardous, unwanted items for free can go to dump day locations in Chula Vista (570 C St, Chula Vista), Santee (8502 Railroad Ave, Santee), Brawley (200 South Palm Ave, Brawley) and El Centro (1102 Montenegro Way, El Centro) Maintenance Yards, according to the California Department of Transportation.

The clean-up effort program is part of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s $1.1 billion Clean California Initiative aiming to keep roads and waterways free of litter, create thousands of jobs and transform state and local and public spaces through beautification efforts.

“One of Clean California’s goals is to create a cultural shift of shared responsibility and community pride, educating the public on how to manage and decrease our trash, and keep our roads and communities clean,” said Caltrans District 11 Director Gustavo Dallarda. “These events provide people the opportunity to dispose of items properly and free of charge, potentially preventing illegal dumping along highways, roads, and waterways.”

The last one of the year occurs on Dec. 17 at the Kearny Mesa Maintenance Yard (7181 Opportunity Rd, San Diego).

Caltrans advises residents not to bring hazardous waste (batteries, paint, oils, flammables, etc.), e-waste (televisions, computers, microwaves, stereo equipment, electronics), construction debris (concrete, dirt, asphalt, asbestos), compressed gas, aerosols, treated wood waste, refrigerators, and freezers.

Dump day events have been occurring monthly since May 21.