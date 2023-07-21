An old mattress is seen dumped on a street.

CARLSBAD, Calif. — For those working on summertime cleaning and clearing projects, a free dump day event is taking place in San Diego County this weekend.

On Saturday, Caltrans says the public is welcome to bring non-hazardous, unwanted household items to their Clean California Dump Day in Carlsbad.

Caltrans says staff will be on-site at the Caltrans Carlsbad Maintenance Yard, located at 6050 Paseo Del Norte, to accept approved waste and debris free of charge.

The dump day event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon, or until capacity is reached at the site.

San Diegans are asked not to bring hazardous waste like batteries, paint, oils or flammables. Other undesired items include e-waste like televisions, computers, microwaves, stereo equipment and electronics, or construction debris like concrete, dirt, asphalt and asbestos.

More information on prohibited items can be found here.

According to Caltrans, four mattresses and four tires separated from the rims will be accepted per household.

Officials have also encouraged motorists to ensure they properly secure and tarp all cargo loads ahead of traveling. Loads that are not tied down, enclosed, or secured by tarps or other means, may not be accepted, said Caltrans.

This dump day event is part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s Clean California initiative, a cleanup effort led by Caltrans to keep the Golden State’s roads and waterways litter free while also promoting beautification efforts for public spaces.