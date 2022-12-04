SAN DIEGO — The final Clean California Dump Day of the year is approaching, which means it’s time to gather your unwanted household items to dump safely and for free.

On Dec. 17 from 8 a.m. to noon, or until bins are full, San Diegans can drop off non-hazardous, unwanted items at the Kearny Mesa Maintenance Yard located at 7181 Opportunity Road, Caltrans announced.

Dump Day events are part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s Clean California initiative which aims to keep California’s roads and waters free of garbage. On top of that, these efforts create thousands of jobs while transforming state and local public spaces, Caltrans explained.

“One of Clean California’s goals is to create a cultural shift of shared responsibility and community pride, educating the public on how to manage and decrease our trash, and keep our roads and communities clean”, said Caltrans District 11 Director Gustavo Dallarda. “These events provide people the opportunity to dispose of items properly and free of charge, potentially preventing illegal dumping along highways, roads, and waterways.”

Some items that are approved to be dumped include tires, metal, plastic, glass, wood, household appliances, landscape trimmings, mattresses and more.

On the contrary, Caltrans has advised San Diegans not to bring hazardous waste like batteries, paint, oils or flammables. Other undesired items include e-waste like televisions, computers, microwaves, stereo equipment and electronics, or construction debris like concrete, dirt, asphalt and asbestos.

Caltrans has encouraged motorist to properly secure their cargo loads with tarps or other means ahead of traveling.

More information about the event can be found here.

The December Dump Day will be San Diegans final opportunity to freely dispose of unwanted items in 2022.