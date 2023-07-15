OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A pair of North County restaurateurs who are driven on sustainability are introducing a fresh-seafood-to-go concept atop the iconic Oceanside Pier.

It’s as close as throwing out a hook to line and sink your next meal without actually doing so with this fresh perspective to pier dining.

Jessica and Davin Waite’s — the collaborative pioneers behind Oceanside’s The Plot, Shoots Fish & Beer and Wrench & Rodent Seabasstropub — are expanding their brand while staying true to their goal of minimizing waste and celebrating locally-sourced products.

A kiosk structure adjacent to the once bustling but now retired Ruby’s Diner has been gutted and reinvented into Brine Box, described by its creators as “defiantly delicious.”

“Basically, we’re a fish and chip shop that uses fresh local fish with extra surprises. We like to balance fun versions of food you would expect on a pier with lighter fish and veggie forward dishes that one might not expect from a chip shop or snack shack,” Davin explained while elaborating on this new concept.

The Oceanside Pier, the longest wooden pier on the West Coast, has long provided the local community and tourists alike with a 1,942-feet-long walk above the crashing waves of the Pacific Ocean. That walk can now be rewarded with a fresh bite to-go.

“We love the pier! I surf there most mornings and it’s an iconic symbol that the community loves, so when we were given the opportunity, we wanted to do something special,” said Davin.

As for the menu, this fresh-seafood-to-go concept is delivering the flavors.

For instance, there’s the Curry Chips, which are crispy seasoned fries topped with house curry sauce with an add-on of the fish of the day.

Or there’s the Korean BBQ Prawns and Seasonal Salad plate, which comes with grilled jumbo prawns from TransparentSea Shrimp tossed in a tangy BBQ sauce served with a made-fresh salad utilizing what’s in season.

Fear not — the classic Fish & Chips dish is on the menu. This seaside favorite will include their seasoned beer battered local fish of the day, crispy seasoned fries and a side of mushy pea sauce.

A display of Brine Box’s dishes. Credit: Hannah Guthman)

Curry Fries made with crispy seasoned fries topped with house curry sauce and fish of the day. (Credit: Hannah Guthman)

Fish & Chips made with seasoned beer battered local fish of the day, crispy seasoned fries and mushy pea sauce. (Credit: Hannah Guthman)

Cheesy Chowder Tots made with crispy seasoned tater tots topped with melted American cheese and our homemade clam chowder. (Credit: Hannah Guthman)

Grilled jumbo prawns from TransparentSea Shrimp tossed in a tangy BBQ sauce, served with seasonal salad. (Credit: Hannah Guthman)

The full menu can be found here.

Brine Box will be helmed by Chef Rachel Hurley, a SoCal native who’s experienced in the zero waste, sustainable seafood movement.

“We chose Chef Rachael because I’ve been a fan for a long time. Chef actually worked at Wrench & Rodent years ago also. She is a beast of a cook, a born leader, and has the utmost respect for the ingredients we are lucky enough to get our hands on.”

Chef Rachel Hurley (left) poses next to Chef Davin Waite (right) at Brine Box on the Oceanside Pier. (Credit: Hannah Guthman)

Davins says her expertise in fish fabrication will be put to use in developing new and exciting dishes for what may very well be the Oceanside Pier’s new must-stop spot.

Brine Box is now open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“I hope Brine Box gets the community out there enjoying the pier and enjoying Oceanside in general,” said Davin. “The community has shown a lot of interest in what’s going on out there, and I really hope they love it as much as we do.”