SAN DIEGO — Mission Bay Park is 700 pounds lighter of trash and recyclables after a major beach cleanup.

Nearly 400 volunteers from Cox Auto, Cox Communications and Cox Enterprises gathered at Bonita Cove Friday to beautify the coastline, pitching in to pick up 715 pounds of debris.

Former San Diego Padres pitcher Andy Ashby and District 2 Councilmember Jennifer Campbell also made an appearance at the event.

Cox Charities provided I Love a Clean San Diego with a $25,000 grant to support more beach cleanups along with educational programs within classrooms and conservation efforts across the region.