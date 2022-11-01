SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego said additional steps to address litter concerns are in now in motion, according to a press release.

The city said it’s working to create to a cleaner San Diego by removing more trash and debris from public areas.

“San Diegans want and deserve clean and safe neighborhoods, and the city is stepping up to provide an enhanced level of service,” Mayor Todd Gloria said. “I have directed city departments to collaborate more closely to clean up areas that are experiencing disproportionate impacts of discarded garbage accumulating on sidewalks and in gutters.”

Crews from the Environmental Services and Stormwater Departments have been tasked with enhanced street sweeping and citywide hot spot litter removal, noted the press release.

Enhanced street sweeping

Stormwater Department crews have been directed to put up temporary no-parking signs 48-hours ahead of additional street sweeping days to maximize efficiency.

Residents have been encouraged to move their vehicles in advance of designated street sweeping times to help crews clear more trash near curbs and gutters, where most of it piles up.

Check out the city’s interactive street sweeping map to find out when it will occur in your neighborhood.

Hot spot litter removal

The Environmental Services Department has also been directed to dispatch enhanced hot spot crews to remove litter from public areas that are most affected by waste.

According to the press release, code compliance officers will direct the work of clean-up crews throughout neighborhoods to address known and discovered hot spots that pose a public health or environmental concern.

Hot spot crews may be seen working around homeless encampments, but the city said they will not interfere with them. The press release explained that encampment abatements and assistance goes through a designated EDS crews, along with outreach workers.

A cleaner city for all

City officials said these additional steps to clean up San Diego streets and sidewalks is aimed at improving the quality of life for communities and reducing potential environmental impacts.

This is a pilot initiative that the city said will be evaluated in the coming months.