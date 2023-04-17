SAN DIEGO — If you are a San Diego resident looking to safely dispose of your old tax files or other paperwork this week for free, you are in luck.

The City of San Diego is holding their annual free Tax File Recycling event starting Wednesday, city officials announced.

The free paper shredding event will run from Wednesday, April 19 through April 15.

City residents can drop off their documents at the Miramar Recycling Center located at 5165 Convoy Street. Secured bins will be available to drop off paperwork, which will then be shredded and recycled.

The Miramar Recycling Center is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Those looking to drop off their files will be limited to one banker’s box per day, the city said. A banker’s box is approximately 10 inches high, 15 inches wide and 25 inches deep.

The paper recycling event is open to City of San Diego residents only. Businesses looking to recycle their documents were directed to visit WasteFreeSD.org for paper shredding services.

You can find more information on City of San Diego recycling programs and services here. The free recycling event is part of the city’s Zero Waste Plan to divert trash from the landfill to support climate goals.

The free paper shredding event coincides with Tax Day on April 18, the federal deadline to file your income taxes. The date usually falls on April 15, unless that day is on a weekend, like in 2023.

For San Diego residents and the rest of California, the federal and state tax filing deadline has been extended to Oct. 16.

The extended deadline is for California taxpayers in counties that were affected by the presidentially declared disaster prompted by a slew of powerful winter storms earlier this year.