The Beach Bug, a new EV shuttle, is coming to Pacific Beach, city officials announced. (Photo: City of San Diego)

SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego is launching a new shuttle service in Pacific Beach this summer to help beachgoers, tourists and locals alike get to their destinations.

A brand new neighborhood electric vehicle transport will provide a new, fun and sustainable way to travel to your favorite PB spots, the city explained.

The shuttles are 100% electric and can travel up to 25 mph.

The city says the new service will offer a convenient and direct connection to and from the Balboa Transit Station (Mid-Coast Trolley extension to UCSD). This will help local travelers move around the region without having to rely on a vehicle.

The city held an online vote to decide on a name for the new EV shuttle. The options were BEES (Beach Electric Energy Shuttle), The Beach Bolt, BABS (Balboa and Beach Shuttle) or The Beach Bug.

The city announced the winner on Facebook Wednesday, while also thanking everyone who participated in the vote. The winning name is — The Beach Bug!

The new shuttle service in Pacific Beach is anticipated to launch sometime this summer, but city officials have not yet released a specific date.

The city says the EV shuttle is being funded by SANDAG and parking meter revenue collected from on-street parking meters in city limits.