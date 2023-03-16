Someone looking at T-shirts from one of Moonlight Marketplace’s vendors. (Courtesy of Silverlake Flea)

SAN DIEGO — Flea markets have become an ever growing presence across San Diego, with new hotspots for findings vintage treasures popping up almost every weekend.

Some offer a more curated collection of clothing and antiques gems that vendors have found while savaging resale stores, while others might be more eclectic sales of extra-loved items from one’s own home.

Silverlake Flea, one of the most popular secondhand markets in Los Angeles that recently opened a satellite location in Encinitas, is bringing an even more specialized bazaar to San Diegans looking to peruse pre-owned goodies: an all-vintage T-shirt market.

Called the Beach, Beers & Bangers marketplace, the new vintage T-shirt flea market is coming to Encinitas this weekend at the Moonlight Marketplace.

The event is a partnership between the flea market and online vintage T-shirt seller, 1980 Something Co. The Beach, Beers & Bangers market will have an nearly 40 merchants onsite, including sellers that specialize in vintage T-shirts and other clothing vendors.

“We get so many requests from T-shirt vendors to sell at Silverlake Flea, that we decided to build a market just for them,” Silverlake Flea founder, Fiora B, said in a release announcing the new event.

Food, craft beer and kombucha will also be available for those maybe looking to just hang out at the weekend marketplace.

For anyone looking to nab a sort of new favorite T-shirt or sip on delicious craft beer this weekend, the Beach, Beers & Bangers will be hosted at the Moonlight Marketplace’s spot on 459 S Coast Highway this Sunday, March 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.