The gO’side is making its return to Oceanside this week. (Photo: SANDAG)

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — ‘Beep, beep!’ A neighborhood electric vehicle (NEV) shuttle program is coming through for this growing beach town in North County.

The gO’side is making its return to Oceanside starting Monday and will, once again, be serving the downtown area with a fleet of five-passenger electric shuttles.

The service will be available Monday through Wednesday from noon to 10 p.m. and Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The City of Oceanside say hours will be adjusted based on demand December through April.

Locals and tourists alike looking to catch a quick lift to the beach or bar scene can now count on this e-shuttle service to help them get to their destinations.

The shuttle service area includes Oceanside Harbor south to Vista Way in the area west of Interstate 5, in addition to the East Side neighborhood and Country Club Lane.

Catching a ride is as easy as downloading the the Ride Circuit smartphone app and choosing “Oceanside” as the location. A flat fare of $3 per rider will be charged, with a cap of $6 for groups of more than two riders, the city explained.

Last year, the city conducted a pilot program to test the service. Officials say the pilot program averaged 7,200 monthly riders and was estimated to have saved more than 1,600 gallons of gas while reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 18 metric tons.

“We are so excited to bring back the gO’side, which will provide Oceanside residents, visitors and workers a safe, efficient transportation option to get around downtown,” said Oceanside Mayor Esther Sanchez. “The pilot program was very popular last year, not only for its contribution to the environment and helping to mitigate parking and traffic congestion, but it’s also really fun to ride!”

Data from the pilot program also shows locals used the service as much as visitors, with the most frequent destinations being local restaurants, the beach and retail shops.

“The gO’side shuttle is a valuable program that aligns with our goals for responsible visitation and destination stewardship,” said Visit Oceanside CEO Leslee Gaul. “This earth-friendly, last-mile solution helps support local businesses while offering visitors and locals an easy-to-use, hassle-free option for getting around.”

Th e-shuttle program — which was made possible through a partnership between SANDAG, the City of Oceanside and Visit Oceanside — will be back for at least two more years, city officials confirmed.