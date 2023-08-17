An old mattress is seen dumped on a street.

SAN DIEGO — Finishing up some summertime cleaning and clearing projects? Dispose of your unwanted items for free at this upcoming “dump day” event in San Diego County.

On Saturday, Aug. 19, Caltrans says the public is welcome to bring non-hazardous, unwanted household items to their Clean California Dump Day in Kearny Mesa.

Officials say staff will be on-site at the Caltrans Kearny Mesa Maintenance Yard to accept approved waste and debris free of charge. That address is 7179 Opportunity Rd. in San Diego.

The “dump day” event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon, or until capacity is reached at the site.

San Diegans are asked not to bring hazardous waste like batteries, paint, oils or flammables. Other undesired items include e-waste like televisions, computers, microwaves, stereo equipment and electronics, or construction debris like concrete, dirt, asphalt and asbestos.

More information on prohibited items can be found here.

According to Caltrans, four mattresses and four tires separated from the rims will be accepted per household.

Officials have also encouraged motorists to ensure they properly secure and tarp all cargo loads ahead of traveling. Loads that are not tied down, enclosed, or secured by tarps or other means, may not be accepted, said Caltrans.

This “dump day” event is part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s Clean California initiative, a cleanup effort led by Caltrans to keep the Golden State’s roads and waterways litter free while also promoting beautification efforts for public spaces.