SAN DIEGO — The San Diego International Airport announced new airside electric vehicle charging stations are set to be installed as part of its Terminal 1 rebuild project.

The airport said this addition and related equipment contributes to securing “more sustainable infrastructure.”

The charging stations will be created with the use of community project funding. The airport said $3.3 million will be allocated through the Fiscal Year 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden.

SAN officials thanked Congressman Scott Peters and Senator Alex Padilla for their support in working to make this project a reality.

The new Terminal 1 parking plaza is scheduled to open in late 2024, according to SAN’s website.