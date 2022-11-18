Little Itlay’s Coco Maya stopped by our Fox 5 lot today to talk about some of the yummy food and drinks they will have available at their Friends-Giving Charity fundraiser on November 23rd.

3% of all proceeds will go to It’s All About the Kids foundation, a nonprofit organization whose goal is to help close the food insecurity gap for children that live in impoverished neighborhoods.

