Skip to content
FOX 5 San Diego
San Diego
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch
FOX 5 News
FOX 5 News Now
Live Events
Video Center
Program Schedule
News
Morning News
Local
Traffic
California
National
World
COVID-19
Politics
Technology
Inside California Politics
Border Report
Earthquakes
BestReviews
Entertainment
Hispanic Heritage Month
Hunger Action Month
Destination California
Auto Update
Mystery Wire
Explore San Diego
Community Calendar
Sports
Padres
Stadium Stories
Neighborhood All-Stars
The Big Game
High School Sports
Weather
Forecast
Radar
Alerts
Submit Weather Photos/Videos
Seen On FOX 5
Contests
Be Our Guest
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Newsletters
App
News Tips
Copy of a News Story
Program Schedule
Our Team
Jobs at FOX 5
Zoom Backgrounds
High-Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
KSWB-TV EEO File
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertise With FOX 5
Search
Search
Search
Stadium Stories
Share your stadium stories
‘El Cajon Zone’ trio dominated motocross scene in Mission Valley
Video
Terrell Davis finally won at Mission Valley stadium in Super Bowl XXXII
Video
Padres Hall of Famer Randy Jones reflects on historic Cy Young season
Video
Ex-Charger recalls high school state title win in Mission Valley
Video
More Stadium Stories Headlines
Carney's game-winning kick helped Chargers stave off futility
Video
3 former Aztecs share their memories of SDCCU Stadium
Video
Former Charger says he 'grew up' at Mission Valley stadium
Video
Ex-Padre recalls Barry Bonds homer that hit the Qualcomm scoreboard
Video
Stadium Stories: Chargers linebacker played major role on division title teams
Video
Father, daughter were regulars at Padres games in Mission Valley
Video
NFL great John Lynch was beloved (and booed) at Qualcomm Stadium
Video
Holiday Bowl CEO loved going to work at historic Mission Valley stadium
Video
Ex-Padre Finley says Qualcomm was ‘one of the better’ parks
Video
Soccer legend Foudy says Mission Valley venue was place of passion
Video