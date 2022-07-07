SAN DIEGO – The summer edition of the X Games returns to Southern California this month, showcasing some of the talented skateboarders, BMX riders and Moto X competitors in unique North County facilities.

The annual competition organized by ESPN is slated for July 20-24. It marks the second straight year the X Games has come to San Diego County with Moto X and BMX Dirt disciplines competing at the “Slayground” in Encinitas and skateboarders squaring off at the CA Training Facility in Vista.

Added to the X Games this year is Elliot Sloan’s “SloanYard,” a private backyard park in Vista that will host various skateboarding and BMX MegaPark disciplines, according to ESPN.

In a statement, Sloan, a four-time X Games Big Air gold medalist, said he grew up watching the X Games, so the opportunity to host it at his house is “a dream come true.”

“Creating ‘The SloanYard’ and MegaPark took a very long time and to see it all come together and be included in X Games is so awesome,” Sloan said. “Thanks to ESPN and Monster Energy for the opportunity and to Skatelite for re-sheeting all the ramps!”

As with last year’s showcase, this year’s X Games are closed to the public. It is not yet clear who all will be competing in this year’s games, but ESPN has released a list of more than 100 invited athletes including Sloan, Axell Hodges — who built out and owns the “Slayground — and skateboarding great Bucky Lasek, among others.

Roughly 15 hours of programming from the games will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN as well as the network’s extended family of platforms, including ESPN+ and the ESPN app.

To see more information on the games, click or tap here.