X Games going back to backyard roots in Southern California

FILE – In this July 21, 2018, file photo, Jackson Strong competes in the Monster Energy Moto X Best Trick Final at the X Games in Minneapolis. After taking a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic, X Games is returning to its roots. BMX, Moto X and skateboarding will be contested at three Southern California training locations, including Axell Hodges’ “Slayground” outside of San Diego and Pat Casey’s “Dreamyard” in Riverside. Strong is among the invited athletes at the event. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP, File)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The X Games are going back to their Southern California roots.

After taking a year off because of the coronavirus pandemic, the X Games will be staged in three SoCal locations, including two in San Diego County, from July 14-18. Fans won’t be allowed in. For many, it will be the last competition before traveling to compete in the Tokyo Olympics.

In a statement released by ESPN X Games, Tim Reed, vice president, programming and acquisition, said they’re “thrilled” to produce the X Games and “once again showcase the premier athletes in the world across the ESPN and ABC networks.”

“This year will be different – we’re excited about the unique opportunity to partner with our athletes to showcase some incredible facilities,” Reed said. “We have no doubt that the Dreamyard, Slayground and CATF will put us in a great position to create memorable moments.”

The Slayground, a private compound owned by seven-time X Games medalist Axell Hodges in Ramona, northeast of San Diego, will host Moto X events. Skateboarding will be held at the CA Training Facility, located in an industrial park in Vista in northern San Diego County.

The Dreamyard, which takes up all of Pat Casey’s backyard in Riverside, will host BMX events.

“I’m very excited to be hosting X Games at my house this year!” Casey said in a statement. “It will allow me to share my ramps and dirt jumps with other amazing athletes and bring back BMX for our first major contest since COVID-19. I’m extremely humbled and thankful for this opportunity that ESPN and Monster Energy has given me, and can’t wait for the event!”