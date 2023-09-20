OCEANSIDE, Calif. — The Nissan Super Girl Pro is returning to the iconic Oceanside Pier this weekend, marking the event’s 17th year.

From Friday, Sept. 22 to Sunday, Sept. 24, this North County beach town will play host to the women’s largest surfing competition in the world, with 140 world-class professional surfers expected to take on the ocean throughout the weekend.

Some big names at the event include former Super Girl Champions Sage Erickson and Courtney Conlogue, US Open Champion Sawyer Lindblad, and Oceanside’s very own Caitlin Simmers.

Super Girl Pro ambassador Lindsey Jacobelli, an Olympic Gold Medalist and six times World Champion in snowboarding, joined FOX 5 in-studio Wednesday to discuss the annual event.

“It’s always inspiring to see these women out there just pushing the level every year. I love the empowerment that I feel, and it’s just amazing that you can see all of these young girls being able to interact with their idols and just have that exposure because that doesn’t happen at every event,” said Jacobelli.

There’s more than just surfing at this event. Attendees can expect to hear from celebrity speakers, as well as panel discussions promoting female leadership and sustainability.

“What’s really amazing about this is that it’s not just limited to surfing. We have so many other events and sports happening within the festival village, and then we also have a free concert. So there’s activity all weekend,” Jacobelli continued.

Musical artists like Sean Kingston, Aloe Blacc and Beach Weather will be taking the stage at the Oceanside Pier Amphitheater. The full concert series lineup can be found here.

There’s even some new happenings this year, including a women’s beach volleyball tournament, a female content creators showcase, a fashion show and a women’s pro skim boarding event.

Whether you’re participating in a free fitness classes, waiting in line for autograph signings or enjoying some cheer from the beer garden, there’s plenty to do and see at the Super Girl Pro this weekend.