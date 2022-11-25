SAN DIEGO — Rather than shopping on Black Friday, thousands of fans took to the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park to watch soccer.

San Diego Symphony’s public bayfront park and event venue hosted a free FIFA World Cup watch party between the U.S. Men’s National Team and England in a crucial Group B matchup.

Although fans didn’t get to witness any goals, the scoreless 0-0 draw puts both teams in a prime position to qualify for the next round of the World Cup known as the “knockout stages.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with the San Diego Symphony to provide the most exciting official

watch party in San Diego: Pride and Glory – The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™,” said Ricardo Campus, president of the San Diego Loyal who partnered with Rady Shell to put on the event. “From our robust youth soccer participation to the success of our men’s and women’s professional soccer clubs, San Diego is truly the soccer capital of the United States. There’s no better place to celebrate the world’s game than at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park over Thanksgiving weekend.”

For those who missed the rare chance to watch a soccer match at Rady Shell on the big screen, there’s still another opportunity to do so for the Mexico vs. Argentina game happening Saturday at 11 a.m.

