SAN DIEGO — The 2022 FIFA World Cup has begun and in the San Diego area, you can catch most of the matches on FOX 5.

The tournament features 32 teams from five different FIFA member associations and kicked off with host country Qatar facing Ecuador on Sunday.

Fans of the U.S. Men’s National Team can watch all of the team’s games on FOX 5 in November and December. FOX 5 will also broadcast Mexico’s matches and other huge matchups of the international tournament.

The U.S. Men’s team is placed in Group B — with England, Iran, and Wales — and began its World Cup run Monday against Wales. The U.S. will then play England on Nov. 25 and wrap up group play against Iran on Nov. 29.

As for Mexico, the club is placed in Group C and will begin its World Cup run against Poland on Nov. 22. Mexico continues group play against Argentina on Nov. 26 and will wrap up the group stage on Nov. 30.

The top two clubs in each group advance to the knockout stage, which begins with the Round of 16 on Dec. 3. The quarterfinals will be played on Dec. 9, followed by the semifinals on Dec. 13, the third-place match on Dec. 17, and the championship on Dec. 18.

The first match FOX 5 broadcasted was a matchup between Senegal and the Netherlands.

All of the matches on FOX 5 will be preceded by the special show, World Cup Today. A recap of the day’s action will be featured on another show, World Cup Tonight, at 12 a.m. after all of the day’s matches have finished.

Below are the scheduled group stage matches that FOX 5 will broadcast throughout November and December:

Note: Times are PST and Games scheduled to be broadcasted on FOX 5 are in bold.

Sunday, Nov. 20

Qatar vs. Ecuador, 8 a.m., FS1

Monday, Nov. 21

England vs. Iran, 5 a.m. FS1

Senegal vs. the Netherlands. 7:45 a.m., FOX 5

United States vs. Wales, 10:45 a.m., FOX 5

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia, 2 a.m., FS1

Denmark vs. Tunisia, 5 a.m., FS1

Mexico vs. Poland, 7:45 a.m., FOX 5

France vs. Australia, 10:45 a.m., FOX 5

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Morocco vs. Croatia, 2 a.m., FS1

Germany vs. Japan, 8 a.m., FS1

Spain vs. Costa Rica, 7:45 a.m., FOX 5

Belgium vs. Canada, 10:45 a.m., FOX 5

Thursday, Nov. 24

Switzerland vs. Cameroon, 2 a.m., FS1

Uruguay vs. South Korea, 5 a.m., FS1

Portugal vs. Ghana, 7:45 a.m., FOX 5

Brazil vs. Serbia, 10:45 a.m., FOX 5

Friday, Nov. 25

Wales vs. Iran, 2 a.m., FS1

Qatar vs. Senegal, 5 a.m., FS1

Netherlands vs. Ecuador, 7:45 a.m., FOX 5

England vs. the United States, 10:45 a.m., FOX 5

Saturday, Nov. 26

Tunisia vs. Australia, 2 a.m., FS1

Poland vs. Saudi Arabia, 5 a.m., FS1

France vs. Denmark, 8 a.m., FS1

Argentina vs. Mexico, 11 a.m., FS1

Sunday, Nov. 27

Japan vs. Costa Rica, 2 a.m., FS1

Belgium vs. Morocco, 5 a.m., FS1

Croatia vs. Canada, 8 a.m., FS1

Spain vs. Germany, 11 a.m. FS1

Monday, Nov. 28

Cameroon vs. Serbia, 2 a.m., FS1

South Korea vs. Ghana, 5 a.m., FS1

Brazil vs. Switzerland, 7:45 a.m., FOX 5

Portugal vs. Uruguay, 10:45 a.m., FOX 5

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Ecuador vs. Senegal, 7 a.m., FS1

Wales vs. England, 11 a.m., FS1

Netherlands vs. Qatar, 6:45 a.m., FOX 5

Iran vs. the United States, 10:45 a.m., FOX 5

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Australia vs. Denmark, 7 a.m., FS1

Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico, 11 a.m., FS1

Tunisia vs. France, 6:45 a.m., FOX 5

Poland vs. Argentina, 10:45 a.m., FOX 5

Thursday, Dec. 1

Canada vs. Morocco, 7 a.m., FS1

Costa Rica vs. Germany, 11 a.m., FS1

Croatia vs. Belgium, 6:45 a.m., FOX 5

Japan vs. Spain, 10:45 a.m., FOX 5

Friday, Dec. 2

Ghana vs. Uruguay, 7 a.m., FS1

Serbia vs. Switzerland, 11 a.m., FS1

South Korea vs. Portugal, 6:45 a.m., FOX 5

Cameroon vs. Brazil, 10:45 a.m., FOX 5

Knockout stage

The knockout stage begins on Saturday, Dec. 3 with the Round of 16 and concludes with the final on Sunday, Dec. 18. Most of the knockout stage games will be broadcasted on FOX 5.

Here is the schedule for the knockout stage:

Round of 16

Saturday, Dec. 3

TBD vs. TBD, 6:45 a.m., FOX 5

TBD vs. TBD,10:45 a.m., FOX 5

Sunday, Dec. 4

TBD vs. TBD, 7 a.m., FS1

TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m., FS1

Monday, Dec. 5

TBD vs. TBD, 6:45 a.m. FOX 5

TBD vs. TBD, 10:45 a.m., FOX 5

Tuesday, Dec. 6

TBD vs. TBD, 6:45 a.m., FOX 5

TBD vs. TBD, 10:45 a.m., FOX 5

Quarterfinals

Friday, Dec. 9

TBD vs. TBD, 6:45 a.m., FOX 5

TBD vs. TBD, 10:45 a.m., FOX 5

Saturday, Dec. 10

TBD vs. TBD, 6:45 a.m., FOX 5

TBD vs. TBD, 10:45 a.m., FOX 5

Semifinals

Tuesday, Dec. 13

TBD vs. TBD, 10:45 a.m., FOX 5

Wednesday, Dec. 14

TBD vs. TBD, 10:45 a.m., FOX 5

Third place match

Saturday, Dec. 17

TBD vs. TBD, 6:45 a.m., FOX 5

Final

Sunday, Dec. 18

TBD vs. TBD, 6:45 a.m., FOX 5