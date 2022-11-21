SAN DIEGO — The 2022 FIFA World Cup has begun and in the San Diego area, you can catch most of the matches on FOX 5.
The tournament features 32 teams from five different FIFA member associations and kicked off with host country Qatar facing Ecuador on Sunday.
Fans of the U.S. Men’s National Team can watch all of the team’s games on FOX 5 in November and December. FOX 5 will also broadcast Mexico’s matches and other huge matchups of the international tournament.
The U.S. Men’s team is placed in Group B — with England, Iran, and Wales — and began its World Cup run Monday against Wales. The U.S. will then play England on Nov. 25 and wrap up group play against Iran on Nov. 29.
As for Mexico, the club is placed in Group C and will begin its World Cup run against Poland on Nov. 22. Mexico continues group play against Argentina on Nov. 26 and will wrap up the group stage on Nov. 30.
The top two clubs in each group advance to the knockout stage, which begins with the Round of 16 on Dec. 3. The quarterfinals will be played on Dec. 9, followed by the semifinals on Dec. 13, the third-place match on Dec. 17, and the championship on Dec. 18.
The first match FOX 5 broadcasted was a matchup between Senegal and the Netherlands.
All of the matches on FOX 5 will be preceded by the special show, World Cup Today. A recap of the day’s action will be featured on another show, World Cup Tonight, at 12 a.m. after all of the day’s matches have finished.
Below are the scheduled group stage matches that FOX 5 will broadcast throughout November and December:
Note: Times are PST and Games scheduled to be broadcasted on FOX 5 are in bold.
Sunday, Nov. 20
Qatar vs. Ecuador, 8 a.m., FS1
Monday, Nov. 21
England vs. Iran, 5 a.m. FS1
Senegal vs. the Netherlands. 7:45 a.m., FOX 5
United States vs. Wales, 10:45 a.m., FOX 5
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia, 2 a.m., FS1
Denmark vs. Tunisia, 5 a.m., FS1
Mexico vs. Poland, 7:45 a.m., FOX 5
France vs. Australia, 10:45 a.m., FOX 5
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Morocco vs. Croatia, 2 a.m., FS1
Germany vs. Japan, 8 a.m., FS1
Spain vs. Costa Rica, 7:45 a.m., FOX 5
Belgium vs. Canada, 10:45 a.m., FOX 5
Thursday, Nov. 24
Switzerland vs. Cameroon, 2 a.m., FS1
Uruguay vs. South Korea, 5 a.m., FS1
Portugal vs. Ghana, 7:45 a.m., FOX 5
Brazil vs. Serbia, 10:45 a.m., FOX 5
Friday, Nov. 25
Wales vs. Iran, 2 a.m., FS1
Qatar vs. Senegal, 5 a.m., FS1
Netherlands vs. Ecuador, 7:45 a.m., FOX 5
England vs. the United States, 10:45 a.m., FOX 5
Saturday, Nov. 26
Tunisia vs. Australia, 2 a.m., FS1
Poland vs. Saudi Arabia, 5 a.m., FS1
France vs. Denmark, 8 a.m., FS1
Argentina vs. Mexico, 11 a.m., FS1
Sunday, Nov. 27
Japan vs. Costa Rica, 2 a.m., FS1
Belgium vs. Morocco, 5 a.m., FS1
Croatia vs. Canada, 8 a.m., FS1
Spain vs. Germany, 11 a.m. FS1
Monday, Nov. 28
Cameroon vs. Serbia, 2 a.m., FS1
South Korea vs. Ghana, 5 a.m., FS1
Brazil vs. Switzerland, 7:45 a.m., FOX 5
Portugal vs. Uruguay, 10:45 a.m., FOX 5
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Ecuador vs. Senegal, 7 a.m., FS1
Wales vs. England, 11 a.m., FS1
Netherlands vs. Qatar, 6:45 a.m., FOX 5
Iran vs. the United States, 10:45 a.m., FOX 5
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Australia vs. Denmark, 7 a.m., FS1
Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico, 11 a.m., FS1
Tunisia vs. France, 6:45 a.m., FOX 5
Poland vs. Argentina, 10:45 a.m., FOX 5
Thursday, Dec. 1
Canada vs. Morocco, 7 a.m., FS1
Costa Rica vs. Germany, 11 a.m., FS1
Croatia vs. Belgium, 6:45 a.m., FOX 5
Japan vs. Spain, 10:45 a.m., FOX 5
Friday, Dec. 2
Ghana vs. Uruguay, 7 a.m., FS1
Serbia vs. Switzerland, 11 a.m., FS1
South Korea vs. Portugal, 6:45 a.m., FOX 5
Cameroon vs. Brazil, 10:45 a.m., FOX 5
Knockout stage
The knockout stage begins on Saturday, Dec. 3 with the Round of 16 and concludes with the final on Sunday, Dec. 18. Most of the knockout stage games will be broadcasted on FOX 5.
Here is the schedule for the knockout stage:
Round of 16
Saturday, Dec. 3
TBD vs. TBD, 6:45 a.m., FOX 5
TBD vs. TBD,10:45 a.m., FOX 5
Sunday, Dec. 4
TBD vs. TBD, 7 a.m., FS1
TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m., FS1
Monday, Dec. 5
TBD vs. TBD, 6:45 a.m. FOX 5
TBD vs. TBD, 10:45 a.m., FOX 5
Tuesday, Dec. 6
TBD vs. TBD, 6:45 a.m., FOX 5
TBD vs. TBD, 10:45 a.m., FOX 5
Quarterfinals
Friday, Dec. 9
TBD vs. TBD, 6:45 a.m., FOX 5
TBD vs. TBD, 10:45 a.m., FOX 5
Saturday, Dec. 10
TBD vs. TBD, 6:45 a.m., FOX 5
TBD vs. TBD, 10:45 a.m., FOX 5
Semifinals
Tuesday, Dec. 13
TBD vs. TBD, 10:45 a.m., FOX 5
Wednesday, Dec. 14
TBD vs. TBD, 10:45 a.m., FOX 5
Third place match
Saturday, Dec. 17
TBD vs. TBD, 6:45 a.m., FOX 5
Final
Sunday, Dec. 18
TBD vs. TBD, 6:45 a.m., FOX 5