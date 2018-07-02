Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
Primary election results
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
World Cup
SDSU professor weighs in on USWNT fight for equal pay
US Women’s National Team wins 4th World Cup
Netherlands will face US in Women’s World Cup final after beating Sweden
USA beats England in World Cup semifinal game
World Cup 2022: FIFA says 48-team tournament ‘feasible’
More World Cup Headlines
World Cup fans take over North Park for wild viewing party
France crowned World Cup champs after 4-2 win over Croatia
Landon Donovan: France will win World Cup: ‘They are too talented’
Croatia beats England in extra-time to reach first World Cup final
Ballast Point is the place to catch today’s World Cup game on FOX
England knocks out Colombia on penalties to reach the quarterfinals
Video shows ‘World Cup deer’ crashing volleyball game to ‘play soccer’
Landon Donovan recaps Mexico-Brazil, Japan-Belgium games
After crushing loss, Japan’s team leaves spotless locker room, ‘thank you’ note
Mexico eliminated as Brazil reaches World Cup last eight