SAN DIEGO (AP) — Women’s professional tennis will return to the San Diego area this fall for the first time in seven years.

The hard-court San Diego Open will be played from Oct. 8 to 16 at Barnes Tennis Center. The WTA 500 event will have a 32-player singles draw and 16 doubles teams.

The last WTA tournament to be played in the area was in Carlsbad in 2015.

Last year, San Diego hosted an ATP 250 men’s hard-court tournament, which was organized after several Asian events were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.