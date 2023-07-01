LOS ANGELES, Calif. — An all-female skydiving team soared into BMO Stadium Wednesday to kick-off the Angel City FC vs. San Diego Wave FC rival match.

As a celebratory close out to Pride Month, 13 members of the Highlight Pro Skydiving Team leapt with pride to show support for the LGBTQ+ community.

With sights of trailing smoke and a 20-foot long rainbow streamer, this elite skydiving team aimed to symbolize this pride while putting on an aerial display across the sky.

A full recap can be seen in the video (created by David Cherry) at the top of this page.

All Highlight Pro Skydiving Team members hold the United States Parachute Association (USPA) PRO Rating, meaning they can safely fly and land in challenging areas and in close proximity to spectators.

Maxine Tate, a member of the skydiving team who has completed around 8,500 jumps, told FOX 5 what impact she hopes this particular jump has on soccer fans and everyone watching.

“We hope that the LGBTQ community feels seen, feels supported by us coming out and showing their colors at Angel City last night,” said Tate. “We hope they realize they have allies everywhere, even in unexpected places like skydivers in downtown LA.”

Tate continued, “To me, one of the most empowering things about being a professional skydiver is the opportunity to use skydiving as our way to demonstrate what we believe a bold, brave life really is. And hopefully, in turn, we can inspire others to find what is bold and brave in their own lives.”

San Diego Wave FC dropped to Angel City FC 2-1 in Wednesday’s 2023 UKG NWSL Challenge Cup match.