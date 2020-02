Wil Myers #4 of the San Diego Padres celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a single hit by teammate Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 in the top of the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on June 11, 2019 in San Francisco, California. Rumors were swirling before spring training began in early 2020 that Myers might join another team, but he arrived at the Padres’ training camp on Saturday ready to begin a new season. Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images.

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — San Diego outfielder Wil Myers says he was thinking late last week that he would open spring training in Florida with another team.

But after a winter of rumors, Myers arrived in camp Saturday with no hard feelings, a $20 million salary and a new approach that he believes will help him return to previous production levels.

The 29-year-old Myers was limited by several injuries in 2018 and then hit just .239 with 18 home runs last season.