SAN DIEGO — It’s fight night with Gervonta “Tank” Davis is set to square off against “King” Ryan Garcia in a highly anticipated boxing match.

The competition will take place Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be broadcast on Showtime PPV for and streamed on Showtime.com at 5 p.m. PST.

For San Diegans looking to get in on the action without paying the hefty pay-per-view price of $84.99, there are several local bars and restaurants that will be showing what some have called “the biggest fight of the year.”

Here’s a list of some places that will be showing the fight right here in San Diego, according to premium event finder Joe Hand Promotions.

San Diego

— Tavern At The Beach: Located at 1200 Garnet Ave.

— Dave & Busters: Located at 2931 Camino Del Rio.

— True North Tavern: Located at 3815 30th St.

— Nasons Beer Hall: Located at 550 J St.

South Bay

— Slappy’s Burgers and Brews: Located at 1105 East Plaza Blvd. in National City.

— 3N1 Sports Bar & Grill: 2330 Proctor Valley Rd. Ste. 101 in Chula Vista.

— Novo Brazil at Birch: 2015 Birch Rd. in Chula Vista.

East County

— Junction Steakhouse and Sports Bar: Located at 777 Jamacha Rd. El Cajon.

North County

— Dave & Busters: Located at 2501 El Camino Real Ste. 101A in Carlsbad.

— Rookies Sports Grill: Located at 2216 El Camino Real Ste. 104 in Oceanside.

All eyes will be on Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) and Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) this Saturday as boxing sees a combat between two of the very best.