SAN DIEGO — The SDCCU Holiday Bowl is set for Wednesday, bringing Petco Park its first-ever football game. Here’s what you need to know if you are headed downtown for the festivities.

2022 Holiday Bowl game

Gates open at 2 p.m. for a 5 p.m. kickoff between the University of Oregon and the University of North Carolina. The game marks the first time a football game will take place at Petco Park after the 2021 game was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

Getting to the game

Parking opens at 9 a.m. at the Lexus Premier Lot, Tailgate Lot and Padres Parkade. Bowl game officials recommend purchasing reserved parking ahead of the event.

Trolley, Coaster and bus service is also available for those heading to Petco Park. You can find more information on transit routes and schedules here.

Digital ticketing and purchases

All tickets for the Holiday Bowl are digital and can be purchased here. Digital tickets can be viewed on the MLB Ballpark or Ticketmaster apps. Organizers recommend that guests transfer tickets to everyone in their party so that everyone has their own individual ticket.

Petco Park is a cashless venue. Credit cards, Padres Pay, Apple Pay and Google Pay are accepted at all stadium retail and concession locations.

Those who have reserved a suite or hospitality space will have access to them when gates open at 2 p.m.

Bag policy

Petco Park’s standard policies will be in place for the event. The only bags allowed inside the venue are single compartment bags measuring 7″ x 10″ or smaller, infant bags and medical bags. Lockers are available at the Lexus Premier Lot and are open until 30 minutes after the end of the game.

You can find a full list of prohibited items at Petco Park here.

Tailgating

Tickets are available for the Holiday Bowl Tailgate Party at Venue 808 next to Petco Park. Tickets include unlisted food and drinks from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Those who purchased Toyota Ultimate Tailgate Suites and Field tickets will need to need to enter the stadium at the Park Boulevard entrance and then take the East Ramp down to the field or access the field via the Toyota Beach. Toyota Ultimate Tailgate ticketholders will be provided a wristband upon entry.

Holiday Bowl Parade

Before the big game, the Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade will be held at 10 a.m. along Harbor Drive. Street-side viewing is free for those who want to see America’s largest balloon parade, marching bands and giant floats.

There will be no grandstand seating this year, due to changing the parade route.

A map of the 2022 Holiday Bowl Parade route. (Photo: Port of San Diego)

Free SeaWorld tickets

The first 10,000 fans who enter the gate will be given one-day park admission tickets to SeaWorld San Diego, so you may want to get to the stadium early.

KGB Sky Show

After the game, the sky will be lit up with fireworks as part of the KGB Sky Show. The iconic fireworks show will once again light up the San Diego skyline after a two-year absence.