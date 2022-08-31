SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University’s football season kicks off Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium, and FOX 5 has what attendees need to know about getting to the brand-new venue for opening day.

Snapdragon Stadium parking map

Where can I park?

There are several parking lots at the stadium: The green lot to the north, the purple lot to the northeast, the orange lot to the east, the yellow lot to the south, and two Thrive Park lots to the west. The color on your parking pass designates which parking lot you’ll use.

There are four entry gates: Gate 1 is south of where Friars Road meets Mission Village Drive, Gate 2 is on San Diego Mission Road, Gate 3 is on Rancho Mission Road and Gate 5 is south of Friars Road on River Park Road.

When do parking lots open?

Stadium parking lots open at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, five hours before kick-off.

How do I pay for parking?

Because onsite parking is limited, fans are encouraged to buy parking passes ahead of time and download them to their phones. Standard parking is $30, not including taxes and fees. Pre-purchase parking passes through Ticketmaster here.

If spaces are still available, passes can be purchased at the parking lot entry. Bring your credit card — the stadium is a cashless venue.

What if parking is full?

Overflow parking is available at the SDSU campus and at Hazard Center, so you can park and ride the trolley to the stadium. If you park on campus, your $20 pass for the P3 or P4 structure includes four trolley tickets. Parking at Hazard Center? Head to 7611 Hazard Center Drive.

For more information about parking, check out Snapdragon Stadium’s website.

Can I take public transportation?

Yes! MTS will be running extra trolley service Saturday. All three trolley lines have free park and ride lots. Learn more about taking the trolley on the MTS website.

What if I’m getting a ride?

Taking Uber or Lyft? Get dropped off or picked up at Mission Village Drive, just north of Jacaranda Street.