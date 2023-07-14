SAN DIEGO — Meggie Doughtery Howard is in her first season with the Wave FC.

Like any new job, there’s stress. The midfielder unwinds in a unique way.

“Cutting out the patterns, cutting out the fabric and then the sewing. The sewing is the part that I enjoy the most,” Doughtery Howard said.

The 27-year-old’s passion for sewing started during an unlikely time, during the pandemic.

“My mom wanted face masks and you couldn’t find them because everyone was sold out. My aunt had a sewing machine and she knew how to sew and didn’t really enjoy doing it at all. She said you’re creative, you can figure this out,” Doughtery Howard said.

Doughtery Howard went on to make masks for her family, and then Halloween rolled around she really started to stitch.

“I have the vision for what I want, but I can’t seem to find it. My aunt’s like, you can make the dress it wouldn’t be that hard,” Doughtery Howard said.

She sewed her own Halloween costume, dressing up as Judy Jetson.

“Oh yea, I love the Jetsons, I don’t know that one of my favorite cartoons. I was like that’s kind of fun making your own clothes, so it kind of just blossomed from there,” Doughtery Howard said.

Now, whenever she’s not on the field, you can find her fiddling with fabric.

Now that Meggie has been creating these outfits past few years, she’s comfortable using her creativity not just in her hobby and her free time, but also it translates on the field.

“When I see a pattern and then match it with a fabric and kind of see a vision before it happens, I think it’s the same thing applies on the field. Knowing I’m seeing something and just trusting myself to see it out and play it out and just have fun with it,” Doughtery Howard said.

Although she’s not quite ready to sell her outfits, she’s added her own trademark to her work, calling it “Made By Meggie.”

“Not for anyone just for myself, to be like it’s cool if I pass these on. One day to family or something, it would be cool to have a little piece of me on their,” Doughtery Howard said.