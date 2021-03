SAN DIEGO - For 16-year-old Mallory Asis, running isn't just a sport.

"I use running as like an outlet," Asis said. "I feel like there's always so much going on in your life that you don't have control over. When I go out to run, I can just like let go."

The sophomore at Mira Mesa High School already is breaking records at places such as Morley Field, where she finished a 5K race with a time of 17:59. Her mother Julie said it's exciting to watch her, particularly as Morley Field is a public park and was accessible to spectators at a time when other school sports didn't have the same luxury.