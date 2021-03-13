San Diego Gulls fall to Roadrunners in third straight loss

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Gulls lost 4-1 to the Tucson Roadrunners in Saturday’s matchup at FivePoint Arena.

Tucson takes this one after a hard fought battle. #LetsGoGulls | #TUCvsSD pic.twitter.com/rsjoIEVcrF — San Diego Gulls (@SDGullsAHL) March 14, 2021

Andrew Poturalski scored the only goal for San Diego as the Gulls were looking to further their league-best home record after two losses on the road last week.

Saturday was their third straight loss after closing out a two-game road trip with a 3-1 loss to the Bakersfield Condors Wednesday at Mechanics Bank Arena.

San Diego’s two-game homestand concludes Sunday with an afternoon game against the Henderson Silver Knights at 3 p.m.