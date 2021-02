SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Gulls weren’t successful in avoiding a third straight defeat Saturday.

It was their third loss to the Henderson Silver Knights, who won 4-2 after two third period goals.

Another strong performance, but two third period goals by the Silver Knights secure their win, 4-2. #LetsGoGulls | #SDvsHEN pic.twitter.com/eFnYkexJkS — San Diego Gulls (@SDGullsAHL) February 28, 2021

They faced off at the Orleans Arena in Nevada. The Gulls return to Southern California to finish a four-game road trip on Wednesday against the Ontario Reign at Toyota Sports Complex in El Segundo.