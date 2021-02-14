San Diego Gulls set franchise record with 5 straight wins

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Gulls set a franchise record Sunday when they beat the Colorado Eagles 3-2 in overtime.

The fifth straight win sets a new record for the most consecutive victories to open a Gulls season, passing the record of four set during the inaugural 2015-16 season.

🎉 𝑮𝑼𝑳𝑳𝑺 𝑾𝑰𝑵 🎉



5️⃣ straight wins to start the season – a new franchise record!!#LetsGoGulls | #COLvsSD pic.twitter.com/fdTb2S4RuK — San Diego Gulls (@SDGullsAHL) February 15, 2021

Trevor Carrick skated in his 400th American Hockey League game Sunday and picked up an assist on a goal.

The Gulls are playing their home games at the FivePoint Arena at Great Park Ice in connection with the Ducks’ desire to have all the players in their organization be in one location under the same health protocols.

