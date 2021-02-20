San Diego Gulls beat Colorado Eagles in seventh straight win at home

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Gulls beat the Colorado Eagles 7-3 Saturday night in their seventh win at home since the start of the season.

The Gulls scored four times in the first period. Their seven goals to beat the Eagles are a season-high for the club, as it vaulted over the Chicago Wolves to lead the American Hockey League with its seven wins and 14 points.

The Gulls were on a franchise best six-game win streak to start the regular season before they lost 5-1 to the Bakersfield Condors Friday.

Easily the best game the Gulls have played all season downing Colorado 7-3.



The Gulls played the Eagles at FivePoint Arena in Irvine, California.